Victor Osimhen: Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester United Set For Transfer Battle

English Premier League giants – Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United are expected to start negotiating with Napoli separately from this week for the signature of Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen is arguably the hottest striker in the ongoing transfer window and some of the biggest European clubs have joined the race for his signature even though the Italian club had said the Nigeria international is not for sale this summer.

The fact that Osimhen had said his dream is to play in the Premier League has given clubs in the league the upper hand in the race for his signature.

Amid the three major contenders for Victor Osimhen’s signature from the Premier League, Manchester United seem to be having the upper hand due to their urgent need for a hungry striker like Osimhen.

Recently, United have been on the rise under the leadership of coach Erik ten Hag. In the just concluded 2022-2023 season, they won the Carabao Cup, made it to the EPL top four, and also played in the final of the FA Cup in which they lost to Manchester City.

To maintain such a rise, coach Ten Hag has been hunting for a natural top 9. Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen are said to be at the top of their wishlist but Spurs are not ready to sell Kane to a domestic rival.

Hence, Victor Osimhen who finished the 2022-2023 season as Italian Serie A top scorer and won the league’s best striker award, is now United’s top target for the attacking role.

Based on this, the Red Devils are prepared to battle with Chelsea for Osimhen’s services as the necessity for a striker has grown in recent weeks.

With Napoli last season, the 24-year-old Nigeria international, had a fantastic season, hitting 31 goals and providing five assists in just 39 games across all competitions.

Since Napoli are not willing to sell Osimhen, the Italian champions have placed a whopping £150 million price tag on the Nigerian, a price that could be a huge challenge in the negotiations that will commence in the coming days.