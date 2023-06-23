Odion Ighalo Tells Victor Osimhen Why He Should Join Man United

Super Eagles forward, Odion Ighalo has urged his countryman, Victor Osimhen to join Premier League club, Manchester United this summer.

Victor Osimhen is arguably the hottest player in this summer transfer window after helping Napoli win the 2022-2023 Italian Serie A title for the first time in 33 years.

In the just concluded season, the 24-year-old Nigeria international finished the season as the best striker in Italy and won the league’s golden boot after scoring 26 goals in 32 league games.

Due to his performance, elite European clubs like Real Madrid, Chelsea, Paris Saint Germain, Bayern Munich, and Manchester United have shown interest in him.

Even though Napoli have insisted that Victor Osimhen is not for sale and even slammed a £150 million price tag on him to scare suitors away, clubs are still showing intense interest in him.

Amidst the contest for Victor Osimhen’s signature, Odion Ighalo who had played for Manchester United for over a season before his sojourn in Saudi Arabia, urged the Napoli talisman to sign for Manchester United.

Ighalo believes that Osimhen is the type of “hungry” player that Manchester United currently needs and that the Napoli striker will do well in England.

“My advice is for him to go to Manchester United. They need a hungry player like Osimhen. He is a fighter, he chases defenders, bullies them, good in the air, he is young and that is what Manchester United needs,” Ighalo told Elegbete TV.

“He will do well in England because United will get the best out of him as well. If he gets a five or six-year contract, before then, you will see what he would have achieved. I’ve been to the club and I know how it is. So, I believe it’s a club that will suit him and he will achieve a lot.”

Before Ighalo left Manchester United for Al Shabab in January 2021, the Nigeria international scored five goals in 23 games for the Red Devils.