Kai Havertz Completes Move To Arsenal From Chelsea

Arsenal football club completed the signing of Chelsea and Germany attacking midfielder, Kai Havertz on Wednesday, June 28, 20233.

The German international has been linked with a move to the Gunners since the 2022-2023 Premier League season ended but the back and forth over the transfer fee dragged the deal.

Kai Havertz who could not do much to help Chelsea finish above the 12th place in the Premier League last season was so eager to leave the Blue side of London which didn’t qualify for any European competition ahead of next season.

After a series of bargaining over the appropriate valuation for Kai Havertz, Chelsea and Arsenal agreed on a deal worth £65 million which is not too far from the £71 million Chelsea used to sign the German forward three seasons ago from Bayer Leverkusen.

Since Kai Havertz joined Chelsea ahead of the 2020-2021 season, the Germany international has scored 19 goals in 91 Premier League appearances. The biggest goal he scored for Chelsea was the lone goal The Blues used to beat Manchester City in the 2021 UEFA Champions League final.

In the just concluded 2022-2023 season, Havertz who was used majorly as a false nine scored just nine goals for Chelsea. Coach Mikel Arteta of Arsenal would hope the German star do more for the Gunners in the coming season.