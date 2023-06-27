Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Tuesday, 27th June, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, welcome to Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Tuesday, 27th June 2023

In a tribute to some of the country’s most illustrious figures, President Bola Tinubu has announced the renaming of several federal airports.

The move, which the Federal Ministry of Aviation says is part of a sector-wide reform, was unveiled in a memo on Monday, June 1, 2023.

According to the memo, penned by Mrs Joke Olatunji for the Director of Airport Operations, the Maiduguri Airport will now honour the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.The Port Harcourt Airport will bear the name of the late nationalist Obafemi Awolowo.

Additionally, the Nasarawa Airport has been christened after the late founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, Usman Dan Fodio.

Other honourees include the late Oba of Benin, Oba Akenzua II, for whom the Benin Airport has been renamed. The Ebonyi Airport will carry the name of the late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, and the Ibadan Airport will honour the late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas has made a case for better wages and remuneration for Nigerian workers.

The Speaker made the appeal in light of the recent removal of fuel subsidy and the attendant increase in the price of petrol as well as other commodities in the country.

According to Abbas in a statement on Monday by Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, the current salary package does not reflect current economic realities.

He, therefore, called for an upward review of wages that will guarantee a fair living conditions and the ability of workers to meet their responsibilities.

The Speaker rightly observed that what an average worker earns currently is less than what somebody could use to buy fuel to fill his car tank and that situation does not encourage the fight against corruption.

The federal government of Nigeria has announced public holidays to mark the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The government through the Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday 28th, and Thursday 29th of June,2023 as public holidays to felicitate Muslims at home and in the diaspora.

The dates were announced by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Oluwatoyin Akinlade on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Monday.

The official urged Muslims to make sacrifices for the growth and development of communities and the great country.

Former presidential media aide, Garba Shehu has defended his principal, former President Muhammadu Buhari on allegations of failing to remove fuel subsidies and cancel the multiple foreign exchange rates during his eight years in office.

According to Shehu in a long post on Monday, it is wrong for anybody to accuse Buhari of failure to remove subsidy.

He argued that Buhari removed every other budget-busting, egregious, economic-growth-crushing subsidy along the way including diesel subsidy, fertilizer subsidy, aviation fuel subsidy and others.

The ex-presidential media aide submitted that he needed to reply those asking questions and talking about the Bola Tinubu presidency as the new sheriff in town because the All Progressives Congress (APC) failed to respond.

Shehu in his defence said the Buhari administration had been on this pathway of fuel subsidy removal and abolition of multiple exchange rate windows from the very beginning in 2015 but the decision was kept for a better time as it could not have come at a time when tensions were high in the country and no responsible leader would have added fuel to the fire.

Speaking further, the former presidential aide said going ahead with the removal might have cost the APC the 2023 election.

He went ahead to praise the Tinubu administration for implementing the policies and being able to avoid a crisis that might have followed.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has ordered the freezing of salaries for 10,800 workers who were appointed under his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Yusuf’s administration accused Ganduje’s government of illegally hiring over 10,000 workers as his term came to a close.

The state’s Accountant General, Abdulkadir Abdusalam, announced the directive in a press conference on Monday.

He clarified that the state would investigate the circumstances of the hiring of these employees to weed out those recruited inappropriately.

Abdulsalam confirmed that the workers who were transitioned from local government roles to state roles under the former administration would continue to receive salaries at local government rates.

He advised these workers to keep serving in their new state departments while the investigation is underway.

The Accountant General assured state workers and retirees that they wouldn’t face unwarranted deductions from their earnings, a practice reportedly common during Ganduje’s administration.

The acting Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, is taking bold steps to reshape police operations in the countr

Egbetokun plans to withdraw Police Mobile Force personnel from VIP escort and guard duties, reallocating them to more essential security roles.

In a meeting with Squadron leaders and Tactical Commanders on Monday, Egbetokun introduced his vision for the Special Intervention Squad.

The squad, made up of 40,000 highly trained police officers, is designed to bolster the police’s ability to respond to security threats nationwide.

He added that the establishment of the squad would help the police to promptly respond to security threats, noting that 1000 personnel would be deployed to every state.

Pioneer Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Nuhu Ribadu, has formally resumed as the National Security Adviser (NSA).

Naija News reports that Ribadu formally took over from Maj Gen. Babagana Monguno (Rtd.).

Speaking on his first day as NSA, he promised to live up to the expectations of Nigerians.

Ribadu thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for renewing the hope of a more secure nation.

In a surprising move, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Abdulrasheed has announced his resignation from the Commission.

Abdulrasheed personally announced his departure on Monday at the Commission’s headquarters during the approval ceremony of a provisional license for Kogi State University, Kabba, in Kogi State.

Abdulrasheed referred to the newly approved university as his “last baby in the Commission.”He leaves behind a seven-year tenure during which he granted approvals to a plethora of universities throughout the country.

Abdulrasheed, however, did not offer any specific reasons for his resignation.

He disclosed that he was heading back to the classroom where he came from.

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has asked its customers to ignore rumors of an upcoming tariff increase.

The company in a statement released on Monday clarified that no approval for such an increment has been received yet.

The appeal by the AEDC was made public on Monday in Abuja. The company reassured customers that changes to tariffs will be appropriately communicated when due.

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Monday performed the ceremonial decoration of the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Adeniyi was appointed to the position of Acting Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu last week, along with other new security heads.

The decoration ceremony for Adeniyi follows a recent event in which Vice President Shettima decorated the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Villa.

Those are the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today.