Shettima Decorates Comptroller-General Of Customs, Adeniyi

The Vice President, Kashim Shettima on Monday performed the ceremonial decoration of the Acting Comptroller-General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Adeniyi was appointed to the position of Acting Comptroller-General of Customs by President Bola Tinubu last week, along with other new security heads.

The decoration ceremony for Adeniyi follows a recent event in which Vice President Shettima decorated the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, at the Villa.

Here are somethings to know about the acting Comptroller General of Customs:

1. Adeniyi joined the Nigeria Customs Service over 30yrs ago.

2. He holds a Bachelor of Science in International Relations from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in June 1987 and Master of Arts in Communication Science in November 2013 from the Universitaire Svizzera D’Italiana (USI) – Lugano—Switzerland.

3. He was Commandant of the Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College Gwagwalada, Abuja.

4. He was the longest serving National Public Relations Officer of Customs from June 2003 to May 2011.

5. He won the Comptroller-General of Customs Award for seizure of $8,065,612 million cash at Murtala Mohammed International Airport, January 2020.

6. He is currently Vice President of the Governing Council of Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (FNIPR).

7. He was Conferred with the National Honour of Member of the Order of Federal Republic (MFR) by former President Muhammadu Buhari in October 2022.

8. Before his appointment as acting Comptroller, Adeniyi was a Deputy Comptroller General of Customs.