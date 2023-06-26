Tinubu Renames Airports After Buhari, Awolowo, Others (Full List)

In a tribute to some of the country’s most illustrious figures, President Bola Tinubu has announced the renaming of several federal airports.

The move, which the Federal Ministry of Aviation says is part of a sector-wide reform, was unveiled in a memo on Monday, June 1, 2023.

According to the memo, penned by Mrs Joke Olatunji for the Director of Airport Operations, the Maiduguri Airport will now honour the immediate past President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Port Harcourt Airport will bear the name of the late nationalist Obafemi Awolowo.

Additionally, the Nasarawa Airport has been christened after the late founder of the Sokoto Caliphate, Usman Dan Fodio.

Other honourees include the late Oba of Benin, Oba Akenzua II, for whom the Benin Airport has been renamed. The Ebonyi Airport will carry the name of the late Senate President Chuba Okadigbo, and the Ibadan Airport will honour the late Premier of the old Western Region, Ladoke Akintola.

See the full list below:

1. Akure Airport – Olumuyiwa Bernard Aliu

2. Benin Airport – Oba Akenzua II

3. Dutse Airport – Muhammad Nuhu Sanusi

4. Ebonyi Airport – Chuba Wilberforce Okadigbo

5. Gombe Airport – Brigadier Zakari Maimalari

6. Ibadan Airport – Samuel Ladoke Akintola

7. Ilorin Airport – Gen. Tunde Idiagbon

8. Kaduna Airport – Hassan Usman Katsina

9. Maiduguri Airport – Gen. Mumammadu Buhari

10. Makurdi Airport – Joseph Sarwuan Tarka

11. Minna Airpor – Mallam Abubakar Imam

12. Nassarawa Airport – Sheikh Usman Dan Fodio

13. Osubi Airport – Alfred Diete Spiff

14. Port Harcourt Airport – Obafemi Jeremiah Awolowo

15. Yola Airport – Lamido Aliyu Mustapha