AEDC Denies Plan To Increase Electricity Tariff

The Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) has asked its customers to ignore rumors of an upcoming tariff increase.

The company in a statement released on Monday clarified that no approval for such an increment has been received yet.

The appeal by the AEDC was made public on Monday in Abuja. The company reassured customers that changes to tariffs will be appropriately communicated when due.

The statement reads, “Please disregard the circulating communication, regarding review of electricity tariffs.

“Be informed that no approval for such increments has been received. We regret any inconvenience.”

Naija News recall that AEDC in a statement released on Sunday, said there would be an upward review of electricity tariff from July 1.

According to the statement, the tariff increase is influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate.

The statement reads, “Effective July 1, 2023, please be informed that there will be an upward review to the electricity tariff influenced by the fluctuating exchange rate.

“Under the MYTO 2022 guidelines, the previously set exchange rate of N441/1 dollar may now be revised to approximately N750/1 dollar which will have an impact on the tariffs associated with your electricity consumption.

“For customers within band B and C, with supply hours ranging from 12 to 16 per day, the new base tariff is expected to be N100 per Kilowatts per hour (KWh).

“While Bands A with (20 hours and above) and B (16 to 20 hours) will experience comparatively higher tariffs.”

AEDC encouraged customers with prepaid meters to consider purchasing bulk energy units before the end of June as this would allow them take advantage of the current rates and make savings before the new tariffs came into effect.