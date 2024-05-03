Court Stops NERC From Implementing Tariff Hike For Band A Customers

The National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) and the Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) has been restricted by a federal high court in Kano from implementing the new electricity tariff for Band A consumers.

The presiding judge, Abdullahi Liman, on Thursday, in his ruling on an ex parte motion, made an interim order restraining NERC and KEDCO from going ahead with the impending tariff pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice filed before it.

The order also restrained the defendant from intimidating and threatening to disconnect the applicants’ electricity supply for non-acceptance of the new increased tariff.

The suit marked FHC/KN/CS/144/2024 was filed by Super Sack Company Limited and BBY Sacks Limited.

Others are Mama Sannu Industries Limited, Dala Foods Nigeria Limited, Tofa Textile Limited and Manufacturers Association Of Nigeria Limited (MAN).

The motion ex-parte was moved by Abubakar Mahmoud, counsel to the plaintiffs.

Naija News understands that NERC on April 3 approved an increase in electricity tariff for customers under the Band A classification.

The commission said customers under the category, who receive 20 hours of electricity supply daily, would begin to pay N225 per kilowatt (kW), starting from April 3 — up from N66.

The sudden hike has since been criticised by the house of representatives and other stakeholders who have asked NERC to suspend the implementation of the new tariff.