NUC Executive Secretary, Abubakar Abdulrasheed Resigns From Office

In a surprising move, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Abdulrasheed has announced his resignation from the Commission.

Abdulrasheed personally announced his departure on Monday at the Commission’s headquarters during the approval ceremony of a provisional license for Kogi State University, Kabba, in Kogi State.

Abdulrasheed referred to the newly approved university as his “last baby in the Commission.”

He leaves behind a seven-year tenure during which he granted approvals to a plethora of universities throughout the country.

Abdulrasheed, however, did not offer any specific reasons for his resignation.

He disclosed that he was heading back to the classroom where he came from.

At the event, the Kogi State Government secured the licence of the National Universities Commission, NUC, to establish the third state-owned university to be known as Kogi State University, Kabba.

Governor Bello, in his mission statement, explained that his visit to seek an operational licence for the university, from NUC followed the action of the Kogi State House of Assembly, last Thursday, where it passed a Bill into law, to establish a third state-owned University to be sited in Kabba/Bunu Local Government Area of the State.