Fake Certificates: NUC Lists Universities Under Investigation (Full List)

In a significant move to uphold educational standards, the Federal Government of Nigeria, through its Ministry of Education, has announced the suspension of the evaluation and accreditation of degree certificates issued by universities in the Republic of Benin and Togo.

This decision, made last Tuesday, comes in the wake of a revealing undercover investigation by a journalist.

The investigation, which brought to light the operations of a degree mill in Cotonou, a major city in Benin Republic, has raised serious concerns about the credibility of educational qualifications from the region.

Notably, the investigative reporter managed to obtain a degree from Cotonou University in just six weeks and even participated in Nigeria’s mandatory one-year National Youth Service Corps scheme.

Reacting to these findings, the National Universities Commission (NUC), the regulatory body for universities in Nigeria, has reaffirmed its commitment to eradicating fake universities and the issuance of fraudulent academic certificates.

As part of its ongoing efforts, the NUC has published on its website a list of universities currently under investigation within Nigeria.

1. National University of Nigeria, Keffi, Nasarawa State

2. North Central University, Otukpo, Benue State

3. Christ Alive Christian Seminary and University, Enugu.

4. West Coast University, Umuahia.

5. Saint Clements University, Iyin Ekiti, Ekiti State

6. Volta University College, Aba, Abia State.

7. Illegal Satellite Campuses of Ambrose Alli University.

8. L. I.F.E Leadership University, Benin City, Edo State.

9. Richmond Open University, Arochukwu, Abia State.

The NUC also, in a warning posted on its website, said, “For the avoidance of doubt, anybody who patronises or obtains any certificate from any of these illegal institutions does so at his or her own risk.

“Certificates obtained from these sources will not be recognised for the purposes of NYSC, employment, and further studies. The relevant Law enforcement agencies have also been informed for their further necessary action.”