Upgrade National Mathematical Centre To A University, Director Tells NUC

The National Universities Commission has been urged to change the National Mathematical Center’s establishment legislation to elevate it to the status of a university.

Naija News reports that the National Mathematical Centre’s director, Prof. Promise Mebine, made this call on Friday in Abuja following a workshop held at the centre. He stated that turning the centre into the University of Mathematical Sciences would support the teaching and learning of courses related to mathematics.

Mebine claims that despite having 127 hectares of land and abundant resources, the centre was founded in 1988 and has yet to complete its mission.

He said, “For the centre to fulfil its mandate effectively, it has to be converted to the National University of Mathematical Sciences.

“We don’t want to run undergraduate programmes, but postgraduate degree programmes, masters degree programmes, and PhD programmes.”

The programs, he clarified, would fall within the centre’s five programs, which are “Mathematics, Computer Science, Theoretical Physics, Statistics, and Mathematical Sciences Education.”

Mebine went on to say that the center had sent a letter to the NUC outlining the reasons why an upgrade was required.

During the function, Jimoh Ajani spoke on behalf of NUC interim Executive Secretary Chris Maiyaki, stating that the NUC will examine the center’s request.