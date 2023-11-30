Abduction: Senate Calls On NUC To Prioritize Accommodation For Female Students

The Senate has urged NUC and the Federal Ministry of Education to prioritize female students’ campus accommodation as a safeguard against abductions.

In a recent development, the Senate has issued a call to the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Universities Commission (NUC), urging them to give priority to addressing the accommodation needs of female students on university campuses as a preventive measure against potential abductions.

This decision was reached on Thursday as part of a broader initiative to express solidarity with Nigerian women during the Sixteen Days of Advocacy for the Elimination of Violence against Women.

Furthermore, the legislators have directed their attention to the Nigeria Police Force, emphasizing the importance of reinforcing the prosecution process for individuals involved in gender-based violence. The objective is to ensure a robust legal framework that facilitates the conviction of perpetrators and serves as a deterrent.