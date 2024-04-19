Senate Postpones Resumption From Recess For The Second Time

The Nigerian Senate has postponed its resumption from recess for a second time.

The Clerk of the Senate, Chinedu Akubueze, made the disclosure in a statement on Thursday in Abuja, Naija News reports.

He stated that the upper chamber of the National Assembly was earlier billed to resume plenary on April 16, 2024, but the date was extended to April 23.

He, however, announced that the April 23 resumption date had also been postponed, saying that the Senate would now resume on April 30, 2024.

The clerk stated that the new resumption date would enable the lawmakers to commence plenary in the new chamber, which has been renovated.

Ningi’s Suspension Is Not Between Him And Akpabio – Senate Responds To Seven-Day Ultimatum

Reports have indicated that the Senate will respond to Senator Abdul Ningi’s letter seeking a recall from his three-month suspension.

Committee on Media and Public Affairs Chairman, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, said last night that the Senate was still on Easter and Eid break.

He stated that the suspension was not between the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio and Ningi, but between the suspended senator and his 108 colleagues.

Recall that the embattled lawmaker was suspended after accusing the senate leadership of padding the 2024 budget by N3.7 trillion.

Through his counsel Femi Falana (SAN), Ningi wrote Akpabio asking to be recalled within seven days or he would take legal action.

He claimed his right to freedom of speech was violated.