I’m Not The One Responsible For Your Suspension – Akpabio Replies Ningi

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has said he is not the one responsible for the suspension of Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP – Bauchi Central).

Senator Akpabio also stated that he has not received any letter from Senator Ningi demanding his immediate reinstatement.

Recall that Ningi was suspended following his BBC Hausa interview in which he alleged that the budget for the 2024 fiscal year was padded to the tune of N3.7 billion.

After a heated debate by Senators on the floor during plenary over the matter, Ningi was suspended for three months and asked to write a letter of apology to the Senate.

But in a letter written by his counsel, Femi Falana (SAN) on Wednesday, Ningi accused Akpabio of being the accuser, the prosecutor and the judge in his own case in violation of the provisions of the 1999 Constitution.

The Bauchi federal lawmaker, therefore, issued a seven-day ultimatum to Akpabio to reinstate him or risk legal action.

Reacting to the ultimatum, the Special Adviser to Akpabio on Media, Eseme Eyiboh, stated that the Senate as an institution suspended Ningi and not the Senate President.

In an interview with Daily Trust, Eyiboh said Senator Ningi cannot issue a threat to his principal to reinstate him because he was not the one who suspended him.

According to Eyiboh, to associate the Senate President’s name or anybody with Senator Ningi’s travail is delusional and a red herring.

He said, “I am neither aware nor in receipt of any letter on the subject of your inquiry.

“However, it is important to note that,the Senate is an institution created by law and not by man. Distinguished Senator Ningi was suspended by the Senate through the enforcement of its extant rules and not by any individual. To associate any individual’s name with Senator Ningi’s travail is delusional and a red herring.”