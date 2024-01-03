NUC Releases List Of Illegal Universities In Nigeria (Full List)

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has released a list of universities operating illegally in Nigeria.

The list was contained in a notice signed by the acting secretary of the NUC, Chris Maiyaki, which said the affected universities have been closed down by the government and are under investigation.

According to the note attached to the list, the identified universities have not been licenced by the federal government.

It added that anyone who patronizes or obtains degrees from the illegal universities does so at his/her own risk.

The statement also warned that certificates obtained from the institutions will not be recognized for the purpose of NYSC, employment and further studies.

See the list.

According to Channels TV, Maiyaki confirmed on Wednesday that some arrests have been made with regard to the activities of the illegal universities.

Maiyaki said the Department of State Services (DSS) was involved in the clampdown on illegal institutions.

Naija News reports the clarification comes on the heels of an investigative report by a journalist, Umar Audu, who exposed a fake certificate syndicate from Bening Republic and Togo, which some Nigerians patronize.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Education, Professor Tahir Mamman, on Wednesday said the sanction and clampdown of the federal government against fake results would not be limited to Benin and Togo alone but would be extended to other countries such as Uganda, Kenya and Niger Republic.