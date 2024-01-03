Fake Result: Minister Lists Results From Other Countries That Will Be Banned

The Minister of Education in Nigeria, Tahir Mamman, has listed some other countries that will be affected by the decision of the federal government to suspend accreditation and evaluation of results from such countries.

Speaking on Wednesday during an appearance on Channels Television, Mamman said the hammer of the federal government won’t be limited to results from Benin Republic and Togo alone.

According to him, the sanction of the federal government will be extended to results from countries like Uganda, Kenya and Niger Republic.

“We are not going to stop at just Benin and Togo,” the Education Minister said.

“We are going to extend the dragnet to countries like Uganda, Kenya, even Niger here where such institutions have been set up,” he added.

‘There’s A Lot Of Concern About My Safety’

A Nigerian journalist, Umar Audu, who recently exposed a fake result syndicate from Benin Republic, says his friends and family members are worried about his safety.

The journalist, however, said he is safe where he is at the moment but doesn’t know what may happen in the future.

Naija News recalls Audu gained popularity after he conducted an investigative report which uncovered fake results syndicate in Togo and Benin Republic being used by some Nigerians.

Specifically, the investigative journalist narrated how he got a Bachelor of Science degree within six weeks from Ecole Superieure de Gestion et de Technologies, Cotonou, Benin Republic, without attending lectures, participating in any coursework/project or setting foot in the country.

The obtained certificate was also used to participate in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

The development led to the decision of the federal government to ban the accreditation and evaluation of results from Benin Republic and Togo as well as launch an investigation into the entire process.

Speaking in an interview with Channels Television on Wednesday, the journalist said he is yet to receive threats but his family members are worried about his safety.

Story continues below advertisement

He also hopes the government and security agencies remain vigilant about his safety and expressed the desire that journalists in the country would be able to carry out their work without fear.