NUC Denies Releasing List Of 100 Fake Professors In Nigeria

The National Universities Commission (NUC) has refuted a viral report listing more than 100 individuals as fake professors and linking them to various universities.

The agency stated that it has never blacklisted any academic as fake professors at any time stressing that the viral report was ill-motivated.

The NUC’s acting Executive Secretary, Chris Maiyaki, stated this in an interview with Premium Times on Sunday, January 7.

Maiyaki stated that the agency would soon issue a rebuttal on the development, noting that such information should be taken as mischievous and unfounded.

He asserted that such publication should be taken as the handiwork of mischief makers who are out to destroy the hard-earned reputation of those prestigious institutions whose names were mentioned.

Maiyaki also stated that the alleged list was released to undermine the work of the apex regulatory educational agency.

He said: “There was no time NUC listed anyone in Nigeria as fake professors, and, unfortunately, someone would go and dig up a report of 2019 five years after it had been clarified.

“In the next couple of hours, we will make public our rebuttal.”