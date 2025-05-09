NARD Faults NUC’s Decision To Include “Dr” Prefix To Other Health Workers

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has faulted the decision of the National University Commission (NUC) to identify Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, and Optometry degree holders as doctors.

Naija News reports that NARD said while it supports improved welfare for all health workers, clear distinctions between medical doctors and other healthcare professionals should not be compromised.

In a statement on Thursday, posted on its 𝕏 handle, the Executive Council of NARD noted that with citizens’ less public enlightenment on health, adding the designation “Dr” to pharmacists, physiotherapists and optometrists could mislead the citizens.

“The attention of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has been drawn to the recent decision by the National Universities Commission (NUC) to upgrade the nomenclature of degree programs in Pharmacy, Physiotherapy, and Optometry from bachelor’s degrees to ‘Doctor’ status in Nigerian universities.

“While we support the aspirations of all healthcare professionals for improved welfare and a stronger health system, we are concerned that this move may have unintended consequences. Over the past two decades, agitations by other health worker groups have increasingly focused on competing with medical doctors, rather than driving systemic improvements.

“Between 2005 and 2025, most strikes by these groups have centered on demands to adjust the Consolidated Health Salary Structure (CONHESS) to match the Consolidated Medical Salary Structure (CONMESS).

“Globally, there is no precedent where pharmacists, physiotherapists, or optometrists in public institutions earn more than medical doctors. Patients typically seek doctors for diagnosis and treatment decisions—a fact reflected in salary structures and clinical governance worldwide.

“Conferring the title ‘Doctor’ on multiple professional groups without public education or structural clarity may confuse patients, worsen interprofessional tensions, and enable quackery in an already fragile health system. Teamwork in care delivery depends on clear roles and trust,” it read.

The resident doctors group also faulted NUC’s claim that it is a global best practice to designate pharmacists, physiotherapists and optometrists as doctors.

“While the NUC cites ‘global best practices,’ countries like the UK and Germany do not grant the ‘Doctor’ title to pharmacists or physiotherapists after undergraduate training, except through a PhD. These systems emphasize clear clinical boundaries and robust governance.

“We believe all healthcare professionals should take pride in their unique roles. If one wishes to become a medical doctor, there is a rigorous, defined pathway for that.

“We respectfully urge the NUC to reconsider this change and instead pursue policies that strengthen collaboration, clarity, and excellence in healthcare,” it added.