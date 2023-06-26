Eid-el-Kabir: FG Declares Public Holidays

The federal government of Nigeria has announced public holidays to mark the 2023 Eid-el-Kabir celebrations.

The government through the Ministry of Interior announced Wednesday 28th, and Thursday 29th of June,2023 as public holidays to felicitate Muslims at home and in the diaspora.

The dates were announced by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Oluwatoyin Akinlade on behalf of the Federal Government in a statement on Monday.

The Minister urged Muslims to make sacrifices for the growth and development of communities and the great country.