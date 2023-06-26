Kano State Governor, Yusuf Freezes Salaries Of Over 10,000 Workers Employed By Ganduje

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf has ordered the freezing of salaries for 10,800 workers who were appointed under his predecessor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.

Yusuf’s administration accused Ganduje’s government of illegally hiring over 10,000 workers as his term came to a close.

The state’s Accountant General, Abdulkadir Abdusalam, announced the directive in a press conference on Monday.

He clarified that the state would investigate the circumstances of the hiring of these employees to weed out those recruited inappropriately.

Abdulsalam confirmed that the workers who were transitioned from local government roles to state roles under the former administration would continue to receive salaries at local government rates.

He advised these workers to keep serving in their new state departments while the investigation is underway.

The Accountant General assured state workers and retirees that they wouldn’t face unwarranted deductions from their earnings, a practice reportedly common during Ganduje’s administration.

Additionally, he shared that Kano State had paid National Examinations Council (NECO) fees for more than 60,000 high school students, with plans to provide access to the exam body’s registration portal soon.