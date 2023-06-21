Manchester City Agree To Pay £30 Million For Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic

Manchester City and Chelsea have agreed on a deal worth £30 million for Chelsea’s midfielder Mateo Kovacic who is set to switch clubs this summer.

The 29-year-old Croatian midfielder will join Manchester City for a fixed transfer fee worth £25 million and the Premier League champions will pay an extra £5 million if Mateo Kovacic fulfills some conditions at the club.

The pending departure of Kovacic to Chelsea is part of the club’s effort to downsize their total number of players before the club’s new manager Mauricio Pochettino commences his era in July.

Earlier, Naija News reported that Arsenal have agreed to pay Chelsea £65 million for the club’s forward, Kai Havertz.

Before then, the club’s midfielder, N’Golo Kante agreed to leave the Stamford Bridge club for Saudi Pro League club, Al-Ittihad.

Initially, Kovacic who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2019 for a five-year deal was not expected to be a part of the ongoing clear-out at Stamford Bridge. But Pochettino seems not to be interested in working with the Croatian midfielder.

Last season, Kovacic made 37 appearances in all competitions as the club finished 12th in the Premier League despite changing three managers within 9 months.

Before the abysmal 2022-2023 season, Mateo Kovacic played a key role for Croatia’s national team in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He played in all the games as his country finished third in the tournament.