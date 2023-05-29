Chelsea Announce Appointment Of Mauricio Pochettino

Premier League club, Chelsea have announced the appointment of former Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino as the club’s new manager.

Earlier, Naija News reported that Mauricio Pochettino will commence his managerial duties at Chelsea on July 1, 2023. The 51-year-old Argentine tactician signed a two-year deal with the West London club with an option for a year extension.

The Club’s Sports executives Lawrence Stewart and Paul Winstanley have been assigned to work alongside Pochettino in the rebuilding of the club from this summer.

Under temporary manager Frank Lampard, Chelsea finished in 12th place in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, their worst finish in more than 25 years.

In the club’s statement via which they announced the appointment of Mauricio Pochettino, the club described the former PSG manager as a world-class tactician who was their only choice for the job.

“Mauricio is a world-class coach with an outstanding track record. We are all looking forward to having him on board,” the club said.

While Winstanley and Stewart added, “Mauricio’s experience, standards of excellence, leadership qualities, and character will serve Chelsea Football Club well as we move forward.

“He is a winning coach, who has worked at the highest levels, in multiple leagues and languages. His ethos, tactical approach, and commitment to development all made him the exceptional candidate.”

Pochettino is Chelsea’s sixth permanent manager in five years. He is also the fourth manager under Todd Boehly who took over the co-ownership of the club in July.

Since Boehly took over as the club’s controlling owner, Chelsea have spent more than £550 million on players, including a Premier League-record £288 million in the January transfer window alone.