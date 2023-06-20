Osimhen Congratulates Adebayo Adeleye Over His Super Eagles Debut

Nigeria and Napoli striker, Victor Osimhen has taken to Twitter to congratulate Nigerian goalkeeper Adebayo Adeleye who made his debut for the Super Eagles on Sunday, June 18.

Adebayo Adeleye has been hoping to make his competitive debut but has always been overlooked.

Adeleye who currently plays for the Israeli club, Hapoel Jerusalem first got his invitation to the national team in June 2022 in a friendly match against Ecuador. But he got his first invite to a competitive game this June ahead of the 5th game in the AFCON qualification series.

Fortunately for him, the team’s regular goalkeeper, Francis Uzoho was not invited for the qualification game which was against Sierra Leone. Hence, he had to compete with Rivers United’s Victor Sochima and Enyimba’s Olorunleke Ojo for the goalkeeping position.

Luckily for Adebayo Adeleye, coach Jose Peseiro decided to go with him and he made four critical saves during the game. His decisiveness, quick reactions, and cohesive defense line helped the Super Eagles to beat the resilient Leone Stars 3-2 and secure their qualification for the 2023 AFCON.

A day after the game, the 23-year-old goalkeeper took to his Twitter page to express our joyous he is to have made his debut for the Super Eagles.

He tweeted, “Dream debut done and dusted. Thank you to everyone for believing in me & for the support”.

Victor Osimhen who scored two goals in the game, took to the comment section of Adebayo Adeleye’s tweet to write, “Congratulations.”