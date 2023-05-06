Adebayo Adeleye Signs New Deal With Israeli Side

Adebayo Adeleye said he extended his contract with Hapoel Jerusalem by three years to make the fans happy ahead of the upcoming season.

The Nigerian goalkeeper will now stay with the Israeli team till the summer of 2026. Since joining the club in 2019, he has made 80 appearances across all competitions.

While in the 2022-2023 season, the 23-year-old Nigerian goalie made 28 appearances in which he recorded 10 clean sheets and conceded 29 goals.

Adeleye received a wage increase over his base salary as part of his new contract with the Israeli club.

The fast-rising goalkeeper claimed that he is happy that the club decided to make him a long-term contributor to the team and feels at home at the club side.

“I’m very happy that an agreement was reached for me to sign this extension to my contract,” Adeleye told Punch.

“I’m also glad that the club wants me to be part of the project long-term, and am very happy.

“We are working hard for success and I will do my best to bring more smiles to the faces of the fans who have made me feel so welcome since I arrived.”

Hapoel Jerusalem are currently sitting on the 4th spot in Israeli Premier League Play-Off Group A. Adebayo Adeleye and his teammates will be in action in the playoff’s fourth round against Maccabi Netanya on Sunday, May 7. The game will kick off at 18:15 (6:15 PM WAT).