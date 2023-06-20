Kenneth Omeruo Calls For More Focus After Super Eagles Survive Sierra Leone

Super Eagles of Nigeria defender Kenneth Omeruo has acknowledged the need for more concentration following Nigeria’s shaky 3-2 victory over Sierra Leone.

On Sunday, June 18, the Super Eagles faced the Leone Stars in Liberia in a 2023 AFCON qualifiers game the Nigerian team should have won with ease.

However, the Super Eagles threw away a 2-goal first-half lead as the Leone Stars came from behind to draw 2-2 within the regular 90 minutes.

Most spectators of the 5th game of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers series singled out Kenneth Omeruo for criticism over how the Leone Stars were allowed to get back into the game.

Fortunately for Omeruo and the rest of the Nigerian team, Leicester City forward, Kelechi Iheanacho who joined the action as a substitute scored the winner in the last seconds of the game.

The 3-2 victory was enough for the Super Eagles who are currently topping Group A with 12 points in five games, two points above second-placed Guinea-Bissau, to qualify for the 2023 AFCON which will take place in Ivory Coast from January 2024.

Afterward, Kenneth Omeruo who plays as a defender and the captain for Segunda División club Leganés in Spain admitted that the game was tough because Sierra Leone knew that the match was their last chance to qualify for the 2023 AFCON.

“It was a difficult game and we knew they were going to fight because it was the opportunity they had To qualify, but I’m happy we kept our heads and won the game”, the 29-year-old defender said.

“Concentration is something very important, the game would have been killed in the first half, but still we must always stay focused until the end. We try to push the team from the back and if we lose our head, we would concede more goals”.