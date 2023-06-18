AFCON Qualifier: Sierra Leone Vs Nigeria Match Ends 3-2 In Favour Of Super Eagles

Nigeria’s national football team, the Super Eagles’ grabbed three points from Siera Leone in their African Cup of Nation (AFCON) qualifier match on Sunday, June 18, 2023.

The Super Eagles hooped to join the early birds to the 2023 AFCON today, leading Group A with 12 points.

Nigeria opened an early lead with goals from Victor Osimhen in the 19, 32, and minutes respectively. Sierra Leone almost seized the show with a comeback goal from Mustapha Bundu in 41 minutes and Augustus Kargbo in 84.

Thanks to Nigeria’s forward, Kelechi Iheanacho who came in as a substitute to steal the show with an added time goal in 95 minutes of the match.

Before Sierra Leone Vs Nigeria match on Sunday, the likes of Cote D’Ivoire have already secured their places in the tournament coming up next year.