Kenneth Omeruo Insists Nigeria Will Use Sierra Leone To Seal AFCON Qualification

Nigerian veteran defender, Kenneth Omeruo has insisted that the Super Eagles of Nigeria will use Leone Stars of Sierra Leone to seal their 2023 AFCON qualification.

At 5 PM WAT on Sunday, June 18, the Leone Stars will host the Super Eagles in Liberia for the 5th match of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers series. Nigeria are going into the game in the second spot in Group A, a point behind first-placed Guinea-Bissau who have played a game more than Nigeria.

If Nigeria want to guarantee themselves a spot in the 2023 AFCON which will take place in Ivory Coast from January 2024, they must beat Leone Stars in their adopted home.

As for Sierra Leone, they are currently sitting in the third spot in the group with five points in four games, four points behind Nigeria. Hence, they have to beat the Super Eagles on Sunday to stand a chance of qualifying for the tournament.

In the pre-match press conference on Friday, June 16, Kenneth Omeruo admitted that the game against Leone Stars will be a tough one but he and his team are equal to the task.

“Of course, I am not expecting it to be an easy game because they (Sierra Leone) want to win and want to still have hope of qualification but we are going there with the ambition to win the game and seal our qualification,” Kenneth Omeruo said.

Since making his international debut in 2013, the 29-year-old former Chelsea defender has competed in three AFCONs (2013, 2019, and 2021), and two FIFA World Cups (2014 and 2018). He was part of the Super Eagles squad that won the 2013 AFCON in South Africa.

So far in his international career, Omeruo has made 60 caps for Nigeria. He is currently playing for Leganes in Spain’s Segunda Division.