2023 AFCON Qualifiers: Super Eagles Now Second In Group A Behind Guinea-Bissau

Guinea-Bissau are now topping the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Group A of the 2023 AFCON qualifiers after beating Sao Tome and Principe 1-0.

On Wednesday, Sao Tome and Principe who are more or less the weakest team in the group hosted Guinea-Bissau at the Estádio 24 de Setembro in the 5th AFCON qualifiers of 6.

A 55th-minute strike from Guinea-Bissau’s striker Zinho Gano made all the difference.

Ten minutes into the second half, Gano scored the game’s lone goal to give the Djurtus a decisive victory over the team in the last position in the group.

With the slim win, Guinea-Bissau overtook the Super Eagles in the qualification table and are now on pace to qualify for the AFCON for a fourth time with 10 points from five games.

Nigeria are now in second place with nine points after four games, ahead of Sierra Leone in third with five points from four games.

If the Super Eagles defeat Sierra Leone on Sunday, the Nigerian side would reclaim the top spot in Group A, with two points above the Djurtus.

The Leone Stars will be eager to be back in the mix for a spot in the 2023 AFCON which will be held in Ivory Coast from January 13, 2024. Recall that Sierra Leone fell short 2-1 in the opening leg of the encounter in Abuja last year.

Before the forthcoming encounter, the Leone Stars famously overcame a 4-1 deficit to tie the Super Eagles 4-4 in 2021 AFCON qualifying game at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium in Benin City, and a few days later, they held the Eagles to a scoreless draw at the Siaka Stevens Stadium in Freetown.

The Super Eagles vs the Leone Stars clash on Sunday will kick off at 5 PM WAT at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex in Liberia.