Kelechi Iheanacho Wins Leicester City Player Of The Season

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho has been named the player of the season at relegated Premier League club, Leicester City.

Iheanacho only participated in 13 games across all competitions this season but still managed to contribute to 13 goals.

The 26-year-old has gained popularity among Foxes’ supporters since beginning his scoring run in 2021, and as a result of their backing, he received the team’s top award in 2023.

Kelechi Iheanacho scored two goals and assisted on three more in victories over Aston Villa and Tottenham in February during the just concluded 2022-2023 season.

He also displayed bravery in a 1-1 draw with Leeds by playing the ball that resulted in Jamie Vardy’s equalizer despite suffering from a groin issue.

Ricardo Pereira, Jamie Vardy, and James Maddison have been the winners of the Leicester City Player of the Season award in the past four seasons.

On the other hand, Leicester City right-back, Timothy Castagne, was awarded Players’ Player of the Season. The Belgian was one of the team’s most reliable and consistent players, starting 36 of the team’s 38 Premier League games.

For Leicester Women, who did manage to claw themselves to safety, there was little surprise to see goalkeeper Janina Leitzig win the fans’ vote and get the nod from her teammates.

The German, who only arrived on loan from Bayern Munich in January, was integral in coach Willie Kirk’s side turning around a seven-point deficit at the bottom of the table. Hence, she ended the season as the Player of the Season and the Players’ Player of the Season awards.