Kelechi Iheanacho Wants To Return To Premier League Soon

Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho wants to return to the English Premier League as soon as possible after Leicester City were relegated on the last day of the 2022-2023 campaign on May 28.

After an abysmal season, Leicester City joined Southampton, and Leeds United to be demoted to the second tier of English football.

In the last game of the season, Leicester City defeated West Ham United 2-1, but that wasn’t enough to keep them in the Premier League after fellow strugglers Everton defeated Bournemouth 1-0. Hence, Everton maintained their lead over the Foxes in the Premier League with the significant victory.

At the end of the day, Kelechi Iheanacho and his countryman, Wilfred Ndidi, followed the Foxes down to the Championship but the former Manchester City forward doesn’t want to experience second-tier football for too long.

The Super Eagles forward contributed 10 goals for the Foxes this season (five goals and five assists) despite only playing 1,121 minutes in the Premier League.

The 26-year-old expressed his disappointment in Leicester City’s relegation in a video posted on the team’s YouTube account, and he expressed his hope that the team would soon return to the Premier League.

“I don’t even know how I feel right now. I’m so disappointed”, he said. “I don’t know what to say. I want to thank the football club, the fans, and everyone that supported us right from the start till now. I know it is a hard one to take. Whatever it is, we would keep going and stay strong, and hopefully, we would get back up.

“It is a downturn now. Nobody is really happy at this time. It is about timing for the club and everyone. We just need to take a chill and move on. It is not what we want. We can’t go back now thinking about it. We just have to move forward.

“The fans were really amazing and even till the end they were just clapping and showing their support. It is a hard one to take but I just want to thank them for all their support and for everything they’ve done for the club. We will just try our best to come back up.”