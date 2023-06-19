George Weah Praises Osimhen After Watching Him Against Sierra Leone

Liberian President George Weah has praised Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen after helping Nigeria to defeat Sierra Leone in Liberia on Sunday.

Victor Osimhen scored two goals for the Super Eagles against the Leone Stars in the 5th match of the AFCON 2023 qualification series which Nigeria won 3-2 in the presence of George Weah who is a former professional footballer and Ballon d’Or winner while at AC Milan.

Weah who had earlier in the year issued a statement to hail Osimhen for breaking his record in Italian Serie A last season, was at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Stadium in Paynesville when Osimhen scored twice to become the joint 6th all-time Super Eagles goal scorer.

After the thrilling encounter, Weah who won the World, European, and African Footballer of the Year in 1995 told newsman that Osimhen is what he calls a striker.

“That is what I call a striker. Good positioning always. Very athletic and knows where to be each time the ball is coming. He is so strong and a fighter par excellence”, the Liberia president said.

Victor Osimhen is now the leading scorer in the 2023 AFCON qualifying series with seven goals and a total of 17 goals in 25 matches for the Super Eagles of Nigeria at the senior level.

Osimhen’s seven goals in this qualifying campaign include a goal against Sierra Leone in Abuja on June 9, 2022, giving Nigeria a 2-1 win and three points on the first day of the series, and four of the 10 goals against Sao Tome and Principe in Agadir, Morocco on June 13, 2022.