George Weah Urges Victor Osimhen To Win Ballon d’Or Like Him

Liberia President George Weah has urged Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen to win more Italian Serie A titles for Napoli and also push to win one or more Ballon d’Or.

George Weah who is the first and the only African player to win the Ballon d’Or stated this in a lengthy post on his verified Facebook page which he shared to congratulate Osimhen for breaking his record in Italy.

Recall that Victor Osimhen who has been in the form of his life scored his 47th Serie A goal against Fiorentina last weekend to become the first African player to score that much in Serie A history.

George Weah who spent four seasons at AC Milan where he won two Serie A titles has been the holder of the record in the past 24 years.

After Osimhen broke the record, the 24-year-old Nigerian international took to his social media pages to pay tribute to Liberia’s president.

In response to the tribute, George Weah hailed the Nigerian star whose 23 league goals this season helped Napoli to win their first Scudetto in 33 years.

The 56-year-old Weah wrote, “My heartfelt congratulations to you, Victor Osimhen! I am very glad that you have accomplished a major milestone in your football career, after scoring your 47th goal in the Italian Serie A league.

“The records show that with this goal, which you netted on Sunday, May 7, 2023, when your team Napoli went against Fiorentina, effectively makes you the African with the highest scoring record in the Italian Serie A league – surpassing my account of 46 goals.

“I am so proud of your exploits and congratulate you on this remarkable achievement, which is a result of your hard work, dedication, and tenacity. I am also pleased with your kind words of honor in tribute to me, upon reaching such a giant milestone.

“However, I want to admonish you not to be content. There are many more of my records for you to break. I wish you to go on to achieve greater success.

“I watched your goal against Udinese when your 52nd-minute header won the Scudetto for Napoli. Your movement, your passion, your determination, and your hunger brought back many memories to me. I wait for your 100th goal in all competitions in Italy so that you can celebrate (but don’t remove your shirt like I did or you will get a yellow card).

“You have won one Scudetto. Great! When I won my first Scudetto with Milan, I said to myself, ‘Why one, why not two?’ I went on to win another Scudetto with Milan. I went on to win the Ballon d’Or. So, why not two or more for you Victor?”

Liberia’s president added, “The sky is your limit. With your dedication, commitment, humility, and hard work, you can conquer the world. Africa needs another world’s best. Africa needs another European Best. You Victor, can deliver that for us.

“The records that I set were meant not as a challenge, but as a motivation to you and other African Players. We have the best of talents. You have to remain humble, tenacious, and focused. Don’t be distracted.

“There are many great African players in European leagues. They are already up against the hurdles of playing against many odds in leagues and stadiums so far away from home which present challenges for them; so to beat the odds and climb to the top is worth our commendation.“May you continue to surge forward. My prayers are with you. My blessings are also with you. I am rooting for you Victor!”