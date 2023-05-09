Victor Osimhen Hails George Weah After Breaking His Record

The Super Eagles and Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has hailed George Weah after he broke his 24-year-old record of being the African with the most goals in Italian Serie A history.

Recall that Osimhen tied Weah for the most African goals in Serie A when he scored an equalizer against Udinese on Thursday.

The goal also confirmed Napoli as the champions of the Italian Seria A for the first time in 33 years.

On Sunday, Osimhen became the most prolific African goalscorer in Serie A history with the lone goal he scored in Napoli’s 1-0 triumph over Fiorentina at the Diego Maradona stadium.

The lone goal was Osimhen’s 23rd goal of the season and 47th overall in the league, a goal more than the total number of Serie A goals George Weah scored in over four seasons at AC Milan.

On Monday, Osimhen took to his Instagram page to express how excited he feels for reaching such a milestone in his football career and also hailed Weah who is currently the president of Liberia.

The 24-year-old Nigeria international wrote: “While growing up, I have always admired the great achievements of so many African legends and His Excellency Mr GEORGE WEAH is one of them, an icon in the world of football and also a leader to his people. Someone who has motivated and inspired millions of young talents alike.

“On Sunday, it was a great honour breaking his record as the top-scoring African player in Serie A history, an achievement I will forever cherish, Mr. George Weah has set a foundation for excellence for individuals like me to emulate and his legacy will forever be remembered.

“I celebrate this milestone with everyone who has inspired and supported me in this journey. Thank you for your contributions, GOD IS THE GREATEST.”