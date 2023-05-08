Victor Osimhen Overtakes Weah To Become Africa’s All-Time Top Scorer In Serie A

Nigerian international, Victor Osimhen has become the all-time highest goalscoring African player in Serie A history, thanks to his lone goal in Napoli’s 1-0 victory over Florentina.

In a carnival-like atmosphere, the newly confirmed winners of the Italian Serie A title celebrated their Scudetto triumph at the Diego Maradona stadium on Sunday as Osimhen had a penalty saved before scoring another.

Pietro Terracciano saved Osimhen’s second-half spot-kick which was seen as a lost opportunity to win the game for his team and set a new record for himself. But Khvicha Kvaratskhelia’s foul provided the 24-year-old Nigerian striker the opportunity to atone for his earlier miss which he did in style.

The goal was Victor Osimhen’s 47th goal overall in the league and 23rd of the 2022-2023 season since joining the Italian champions in 2020.

With the game-winning goal, Osimhen surpassed George Weah (46 goals) to become the Africa all-time leading scorer in Serie A. Weah who is currently the president of Liberia scored the Serie A goals between 1995 and 2000 while playing for AC Milan.

With his magnificent strike against Udinese on Thursday, the Super Eagles striker tied Weah’s record for the most African goals scored in Serie A. Additionally, he helped Napoli win their first Serie A title in more than three decades with the goal.

On Sunday, Luciano Spalletti’s team was met by a joyous crowd at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona after ending a 33-year wait to win the Serie A on Thursday.

Thanks to Osimhen, Napoli ended Sunday’s game with a 1-0 win as they continued to celebrate their long-awaited Scudetto victory.