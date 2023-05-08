Jay Jay Okocha Suggests Premier League Clubs Osimhen Should Join

Nigerian retired footballer, Austin Jay Jay Okocha has advised his countryman and Napoli hitman, Victor Osimhen, to join a Premier League club now that he has won a Scudetto for the Italian side.

According to Jay Jay Okocha who played for over five seasons in the Premier League for Bolton, the Premier League is the best league for Osimhen to establish himself as an elite striker.

Note that Victor Osimhen has scored a whopping 23 Serie A goals so far this season and he is currently the league’s top scorer.

Due to his prolific form, the 24-year-old Nigerian striker has attracted the interest of renowned clubs across European including Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint Germain.

Even though Aurelio De Laurentiis, the owner of the Italian Serie A champions had said Osimhen is not for sale after placing a €150 million price tag on him, the European heavyweights have not stopped pushing for his signature ahead of the summer transfer window.

In an interview with the BBC, Jay Jay Okocha suggested that Osimhen will do better as a fast-rising striker if he could join Manchester United, Arsenal, or Manchester City. But he canceled out City since they currently have a red-hot striker in Erling Haaland.

Okocha said, “It’s a league that improves players, you just have to find the right club that suits your game.

“A team like Manchester City, but they’ve got (Erling) Haaland now. I think Manchester United as well might be ideal for him now because they’ve been struggling without a quality striker in recent years, and Arsenal as well.

“The statistics don’t lie. For me, Osimhen is in the same bracket as (Kylian) Mbappe, Haaland, and Harry Kane. For me, he is a bit underrated.”

He added, “He is worth over a £100m at the moment.

“Strikers like him are very few in the market. If you think of how many players that have made lesser impacts are going for, a (Jack) Grealish can go for £100m. I think he deserves more.”