Erling Haaland Becomes First Player To Score 35 Goals In One Premier League Season

Norwegian forward, Erling Haaland has become the first footballer in history to score 35 Premier League goals in a single season on Wednesday, April 3, 2023.

Erling Haaland who has been unstoppable since he left Borussia Dortmund for Manchester City last summer, scored in the 70th minute as City spanked relegation-threatened West Ham United 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium.

During the Premier League game which returned Manchester City to the top of the league table, City’s defender Nathan Ake gave the home side the lead in the 49th minute after powering home a free-kick from Riyad Mahrez.

Before Phil Foden sealed the victory for Manchester City in the 85th minute, Haaland’s moment of all-time greatness came when Jack Grealish made a penetrating pass which he raced to and then dinked the ball over Lukasz Fabianski who was rushing towards him.

That moment became a record-breaking moment as the 22-year-old Norwegian striker smashed the Premier League highest number of goals scored in a single season record.

The record has been in existence since the 1990s after Alan Shearer at Blackburn and Andy Cole at Newcastle United scored 34 goals each in a single league season.

After breaking the age-long record, all Manchester City players gave Haaland a guard of honor at the end of the game at Etihad Stadium.

Now that the Norway international has smashed the highest goals scored in a single Premier League season record, he would aim to break the all-time scoring record for a season in the English top flight of 60 set by Everton’s Dixie Dean in the 1927-1928 season.

So far in the 2022-2023 season, Haaland has scored 51 goals in 45 games in all competitions which means he is 9 goals away from equaling the record and ten goals away from breaking it. This is still doable in the over 8 games left for Manchester City this season.