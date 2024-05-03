Phil Foden Wins 2023-2024 Footballer Writers’ Association’s Footballer Of The Year Award

Manchester City player, Phil Foden has won the 2023-2024 Footballer Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year award for the first time in his football career.

Phil Foden who started his professional football career in 2017 after graduating from Manchester City football academy has been unstoppable so far this season.

The 23-year-old English right-winger has played 48 times for Manchester City in all competitions in which he scored 24 goals and provided 10 assists. In the Premier League alone, Foden has scored 16 goals and provided 7 assists in 31 games.

He helped City to win the treble – the Premier League, the UEFA Champions League, and the FA Cup – last season and he is contributing massively to the club’s quest to win the league for the fourth time in a row.

The club could also win the FA Cup this season as they have a date with Manchester United at Wembley Stadium for the final of the competition on May 25.

Even though Manchester City have been kicked out of the Champions League in the quarter-final stage by Real Madrid, the organizers of the Footballer Writers’ Association’s Footballer of the Year award deemed Phil Foden worthy enough for the prestigious honour.

Naija News gathered that 42 per cent of the association members voted for Foden as he became the third player at Manchester City to win the award in the last four years. Recall that City’s Ruben Dias won the award in 2021 while Erling Haaland grabbed it in 2023.

Phil Foden won this season’s edition of the award ahead of Arsenal’s Declan Rice and Manchester City’s Rodri. Other players nominated for the award are Chelsea’s Cole Palmer, Arsenal’s Martin Odegaard, and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins.