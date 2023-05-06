Napoli Owner Insists Osimhen Won’t Leave This Summer

Aurelio De Laurentiis, the owner of Italian Serie A champions, Napoli, has insisted that the club’s talisman, Victor Osimhen, won’t be sold this summer.

The 24-year-old Nigerian striker is one of Europe’s most sought-after attackers after scoring 27 goals in 34 appearances for Napoli in all competitions this season.

Osimhen scored 22 league goals and provided five assists in 27 league games to help the Naples-based club to win their first Scudetto in 33 years with five games left to play this season.

Due to his prolific form so far this season, European giants like Bayern Munich, Paris Saint Germain, Manchester United, and Chelsea are reportedly battling for his signature.

Before Osimhen scored the equalizer again Udinese on Thursday that handed The Blues the league title, the club had placed a €150 million price tag on the current Serie A top scorer.

However, after the club won the league title for the first time since 1990, De Laurentiis who bought Napoli in 2004 has insisted that he wants to keep his 2022-2023 team intact to fight for more titles next season.

“An adjective for this Scudetto is wonderful. Ours was a question of perseverance, a victory against the system,” De Laurentiis told Calciomercato.

“Luciano Spalletti will stay here. Our project will not stop here, it’s just the beginning. We want to win again, and again, and again. And then there’s the Champions League.

“The fans in the stands are the most important thing, even of what happens on the pitch.

“Now we must not stop, but continue with our protagonists. We will not keep discontented by force. Kvara (Khvicha) and Osimhen are not leaving.”