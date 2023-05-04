Napoli Clinches Serie A Title With Record Five Games Left

Napoli secured their third Serie A title on Thursday after a 1-1 draw against Udinese, with a record-equalling five games remaining in the season.

Fans in Udine, at the Stadio Maradona in Naples, and throughout southern Italy’s largest city celebrated the end of a 33-year wait.

Luciano Spalletti’s team overcame a first-half deficit, with Sandi Lovric scoring for Udinese. Victor Osimhen’s crucial goal in the second half propelled Napoli to victory, reminiscent of the Diego Maradona-led teams that won the league in 1987 and 1990.

Napoli will receive a warm welcome in Naples, with festivities likely to continue until their next home game against Fiorentina on Sunday evening.

Osimhen, the Nigerian striker, has had the best season of his career, playing a vital role in Napoli’s historic run to the title.

His goal against Udinese, his 22nd in 28 league games, triggered euphoria among the Napoli fans at the Dacia Arena in Udine.

With a 16-point lead over second-placed Lazio, Napoli’s remaining matches will serve as a month-long celebration for their dedicated supporters, allowing them to release more than a generation of pent-up emotions.