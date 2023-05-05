Napoli’s Scudetto Win Celebration Turns Bloody As Over 200 Fans Sustain Injuries, Man Shot Dead

The residents of the city of Naples took their celebrations of Napoli’s first Scudetto win in 33 years to the extreme as scores of people sustained different degrees of injuries and a man was reportedly killed in the course of the celebration.

The 33 years old dream of the people of Naples came to pass on Thursday evening as Napoli finally secured the Italian Serie A title in a very dramatic manner.

On April 30, Napoli were expected to beat Salernitana to confirm their historic triumph at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The city of Naples was already redesigned with the colours of the club in anticipation of the triumph.

To their disappointment, Salernitana came from behind to secure a rare 1-1 draw in front of a desperately posed Napoli fans. Hence, the victory party was postponed to Thursday, May 4 at the Friuli stadium as The Blues traveled to take on Udinese.

Even though the game was held far away in Udine, thousands of Napoli fans gathered at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona to follow the game through big screens.

The game almost ended in another round of disappointment even though the Italian champions needed just a draw to confirm their status as winners of the 2022-2023 league season.

Udinese got the first goal in the 13th minute before Victor Osimhen scored the equalizer in the 52nd minute to send the club’s fans into wild celebrations. The celebrations escalated after the final whistle.

In that realm, more than 200 people, according to La Stampa, spent the night in the hospital after sustaining knife wounds, firecracker burns, and asthma attacks brought on by inhaling flare smoke.

Also, a 26-year-old man was reportedly shot and died in Naples during a night of revelry following Napoli’s third Serie A championship.

According to the Corriere della Sera newspaper, it is still unknown if the bullets were fired as part of the football celebrations or as part of criminal activity.

The victim, who passed away after being carried to the hospital reportedly had ties to a local mafia organization, according to Italian newspaper La Stampa.

During the same period, in the southern Italian city, three other people suffered injuries.

Reports in Italy confirmed that the Italian police are investigating all the incidents connected to the celebrations.