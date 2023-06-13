Eberechi Eze Reveals How Injuries Shaped His Football Career

Nigerian-born English footballer Eberechi Eze claims that his persistent injury issues have helped to shape him and his football career.

Eberechi Eze might make his senior debut for the Three Lions of England when the country face Malta at 7:45 PM WAT on Friday, June 16 in the Euro 2024 qualifier. He could also play his second game for the country’s senior team on June 19 against North Macedonia.

Eberechi Eze, who was eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria by being born to Nigerian parents, was called up for the doubleheader Euro 2024 qualifier after a wonderful 2022-2023 season at Crystal Palace.

This is not the first time that the 24-year-old midfielder was invited into the Three Lions squad. Eze was first invited into England’s preliminary Euro 2020 team in May 2021. But had to withdraw from the squad due to an Achilles injury.

After that, he didn’t get that lucky again and had to wait until June 2023 before coach Gareth Southgate considered him for an invite.

Ahead of the second round of games in Euro 2024 qualifiers, Eze who scored 10 goals for Palace this season said his hard times motivated him to keep going.

“I know without setbacks and difficult moments it’s hard to grow and be the person I am today,” he said in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday.

“I look back at those memories fondly because I know it has helped shape who I am.

“It’s hard to put into words. I look at things a bit differently. I saw it [potential making Euro 2020] as I was on the right trajectory, even though I was injured, this was the level I could get to. It gave me the motivation to keep going.

“I got a message which gave me an inkling I was going to be called up but being injured that was the end of it for a little while.

“It’s been a journey getting back to the standard and putting in the performances but it’s been a good one.”