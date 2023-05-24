Eberechi Eze Called Up To England Squad

Nigerian-born English footballer Eberechi Eze has been called up to the England squad for June’s Euro 2024 qualifiers against Malta and North Macedonia.

Eberechi Eze who has been in superb form for Crystal Palace in the 2022-2023 season has played for England’s Under-20 and Under-21 teams but is yet to play for the country’s senior team.

The 24-year-old attacking midfielder who is born to Nigerian parents in England is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria until he finally makes an appearance for the Three Lions in a competitive match.

Hence, if Eze plays against Malta or North Macedonia this June, he won’t be eligible to play for Nigeria again.

Naija News recalls that England’s coach, Gareth Southgate first called up Eberechi Eze ahead of the 2021 European Championship but a knee injury prevented him from joining the team.

He suffered the anterior cruciate ligament injury while in Palace training on the day, it was announced that he has been called up to the Three Lions squad two years ago.

This is the second chance for Eberechi Eze who has scored 10 goals and provided four assists in 39 games in all competitions this season, to attempt to break into England’s squad.

“We’ve liked him (Eze) for a long time, he was unfortunate before the Euros,” said Southgate.

“We were going to call him in for a prep camp and he got an unfortunate injury.

“He has finished the season really strongly. He can play in a couple of positions across the attacking line. Everyone I speak to talks brilliantly about him as a person.”

Below is England’s full squad for the June international break:

Goalkeepers: Sam Johnstone (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Tyrone Mings (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), James Maddison (Leicester), Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City), Declan Rice (West Ham)

Forwards: Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Callum Wilson (Newcastle).