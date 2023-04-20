Crystal Palace Coach Says Eberechi Eze Can Excel As England Player

The manager of Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson has hinted that his club’s midfielder, Eberechi Eze, has all it takes to represent England’s national team.

Eberechi Eze was born in England to Nigerian parents which makes him eligible to play for either the Three Lions of England or the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Reports claimed that the Nigeria Football Federation has made a move to convince the British-born footballer to play for the Super Eagles. But the 24-year-old attacking midfielder is patiently waiting for coach Gareth Southgate to give him a chance in the English team.

Eberechi Eze has been in outstanding form for Palace under Hodgson after a rocky start to the 2022–23 season. He has seven goals and three assists in 31 Premier League outings, including a hat trick last weekend against Southampton.

Eze is said to have a stronger affinity for the Three Lions and was originally set to be included in England’s preliminary 33-man squad for Euro 2020, but was compelled to withdraw owing to an Achilles injury.

When Crystal Palace manager was asked about the prospects of Eze in the Three Lions of England squad, the English tactician who has taken Palace from the relegation zone to the 12th spot with seven games remaining, outlined why the youngster can succeed in the team.

He said, “The people watching for Gareth Southgate at the moment will be making their assessments, and they don’t need any help or advice from me on that subject.

“But if you’re talking about a player’s ambition, young as he is, a massive possibility to keep improving and keep doing well with every Premier League game he plays.”