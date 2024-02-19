Roy Hodgson Says Goodbye To Crystal Palace, As Palace Confirms New Coach

Roy Hodgson has said goodbye to Crystal Palace as ill-health forced him out of the club after two spells with the Premier League side.

Crystal Palace have confirmed the permanent appointment of former Eintracht Frankfurt coach, Oliver Glasner, 49, as a replacement for Roy Hodgson.

A statement from the club confirmed that the Premier League side started their search for a new manager after Hodgson had stepped down.

Note that the 76-year-old Hodgson was taken from the training ground to the hospital after he fell sick on Thursday.

Hodgson’s ill-health came after Crystal Palace had recorded 12 defeats, 6 wins, and 6 draws in 24 Premier League games. This performance has pushed them down to 16th spot with 24 points in 24 games, five points away from the relegation zone.

In a statement the veteran coach issued today, February 19, Roy Hodgson said: “This club is very special and means so much to me.

“I have fully enjoyed my time here across six seasons, as it has given me the chance to work with top-class players and staff doing what I love every day.

“However, I understand, given recent circumstances, it may be prudent at this time for the club to plan, and therefore I have decided to step aside so that the club can bring forward their plans for a new manager, as intended for this summer.

“I am confident that the season will finish well, and I wish the team every success in the weeks, months, and seasons to come.”

The club’s chairman Steve Parish added: “Roy has a special place in Crystal Palace history and this will never be forgotten.

“After four years in which he led the club to maintaining Premier League status season after season, he once again joined us nearly a year ago to steady the ship, and worked wonders. Quite simply, we owe our continued Premier League status to Roy.

“I would like to thank Roy enormously for his service and wish him the very best for the future; it’s fair to say Roy has the keys to Selhurst Park and will always be welcomed back.”

Oliver Glasner will be in charge of Crystal Palace in the Premier League game between the club and Everton at 9 p.m. later tonight, February 19.