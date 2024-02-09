Crystal Palace Coach Laments Over Michael Olise’s Injury

The manager of Crystal Palace, Roy Hodgson has confirmed that Michael Olise suffered a “devastating” hamstring injury.

Reports claimed that Michael Olise’s injury was worsened after coach Hodgson introduced him into the game against Brighton in the 46th minute on Saturday, February 3.

Recall that Olise limped off the pitch 10 minutes after he was introduced into the game and was replaced by Matheus França in the 56th minute.

The risk of using Michael Olise in the game against Brighton when it was believed that he wasn’t fully fit, didn’t stop Brighton from smashing Crystal Palace 4-1 at the end of the day.

This development caused Crystal Palace fans to criticize the coach for risking the fitness of the 22-year-old Nigerian-born French footballer.

Ahead of their Premier League game against Chelsea on Monday, February 12, coach Hodgson admitted that he took the risk of playing the attacking midfielder for the good of the team.

“So many things went wrong that could have gone right,” the coach said.

“But we don’t have hindsight and that’s the problem.

“They [the medical team] told me and he told me that he was fine to be on the bench and to play in the second half. Unfortunately, I don’t have a crystal ball.”

He continued: “It’s devastating for him, for the club, for everybody really.

“I don’t think he was carrying an injury, I think it was more fatigue.

“It’s not easy when you’ve got a player like Olise on the bench to turn around and say ‘just sit there’.”