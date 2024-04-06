Manchester City Keep Premier League Title Hope Alive With Big Win Over Crystal Palace

Advertisement

Manchester City are still on course to win the 2023-2024 Premier League title for the fourth time in a row after bashing Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

It was an easy outing for Manchester City despite starting the game with a big scare as they had to deal with an early goal from the hosts.

Jean-Philippe Mateta gave Crystal Palace the lead as early as in the 13th minute giving the home fans a great hope that they can stun Pep Guardiola and his boys.

However, the visitors came back in the 10th minute courtesy of Kevin De Bruyne’s strike in the 13th minute.

The first half ended in a 1-1 draw leaving City’s fans with a scare that they might drop points at Selhurst Park.

But the second half was all about Manchester City as they took the lead barely two minutes after the commencement of the half through the boots of Rico Lewis.

In the 66th minute, Erling Haaland made the game almost unreachable for their hosts as he scored City’s third goal in the game and his 19th league goal of the season.

De Bruyne scored his second goal of the game to push the scoreline to 4-1. Despite the wide margin, Crystal Palace continued to push for a comeback which they couldn’t get.

They managed to score another consolation goal in the 86th minute through the boots of Odsonne Édouard as the game ended 4-1 in favour of the visitors.

The 4-1 win has pushed City to the second spot on the league table with the same points (70) as first-placed Liverpool pending the outcome of the games between third-placed Arsenal and Brighton, and the Manchester United vs Liverpool clash on Sunday.