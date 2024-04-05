Premier League Top Scorers After Cole Palmer’s Hat-trick Against United

Advertisement

Chelsea versatile footballer, Cole Palmer is now two goals away from having the same number of goals with this season’s Premier League highest goalscorer, Erling Haaland.

Cole Palmer hit his career-high 16 Premier League goals when he scored a hat-trick against Manchester United at Stamford Bridge on Thursday, April 4. With the three goals, Palmer is on the same number of goals as second-placed Mohamed Salah of Liverpool on this season’s goals chart.

Recall that Palmer left his childhood club, Manchester City for Chelsea ahead of the 2023-2024 season in search of regular game time.

Chelsea paid a massive £42.5 million to sign the 21-year-old English footballer. After the club sealed the deal last summer, most football pundits criticized Chelsea for paying so much for a youngster who wasn’t able to play regularly for his former club.

Interestingly, the youngster has been able to prove his critics wrong as he has become the most important player at Chelsea. Since he arrived at the club, he has been the club’s penalty taker and has never missed a shot.

While Chelsea are currently struggling in the middle of the league table despite their 4-3 win over Manchester United on Thursday, Cole Palmer is now one of the major contenders for the 2023-2024 Premier League golden boot.

Below are the top ten highest goalscorers in the 2023-2024 Premier League season after matchday 31:

1. Erling Haaland – 18 goals

2. Mohamed Salah – 16 goals

3. Cole Palmer – 16 goals

4. Solanke – 16 goals

5. Watkins – 16 goals

6. Isak – 15 goals

7. Son Heung-Min – 15 goals

8. Bowen – 15 goals

9. Phil Foden – 14 goals

10. Bukayo Saka – 13