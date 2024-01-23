Ademola Ola-Adebomi Signs New Deal With Crystal Palace, Obafemi Signs With Millwall

British-born Nigerian youngster, Ademola Ola-Adebomi, has extended his contract with Crystal Palace for one more season.

Ademola Ola-Adebomi is a product of Crystal Palace youth system and has been playing for the club’s Under-21 team since July 1, 2022.

The 20-year-old England under-21 international extended his contract with Crystal Palace on January 23.

His initial contract with the club was billed to expire on June 30, 2024, but it will now expire on June 30, 2025, thanks to the contract renewal.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Ademola Ola-Adebomi will spend the rest of the 2023-2024 season on loan at lower league club, Burton Albion.

Though he has played for the England under-21 team, he is still eligible to play for the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

Meanwhile, Nigerian-born Irish youngster, Michael Obafemi, has officially signed a loan deal with a lower league club, Millwall, from Premier League club Burnley earlier today, January 23.

The 23-year-old Nigerian-born forward, who has been playing for the Ireland senior national team since November 19, 2018, joined Burnley from Swansea on July 1, 2023, for a transfer fee worth €4 million.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t establish himself at the club so far this season and has to spend the rest of the season on loan at Millwall.

He has made just two appearances in all competitions for Burnley before his move to the Championship side.