Premier League: Arsenal Demolish Crystal Palace At Emirates Stadium

Arsenal started 2024 with flying colours as they gave their fans at the Emirates Stadium something to hold on to as they continue their push for the Premier League title.

Crystal Palace who have had a relatively fair campaign thought they could get something positive from their encounter with Arsenal but ended up getting a beating of the season.

Coach Mikel Arteta and his boys started the game fiercely as Gabriel Magalhães opened the scoring in the 11th minute after taking advantage of an assist from Declan Rice.

The early goal motivated the Gunners to push for more goals but the second goal didn’t come until in the 37th minute through an own goal courtesy of Crystal Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

In the second half, Arsenal maintained their push for more goals, and their push paid off in the 59th minute through the boots of Leandro Trossard.

Gabriel Martinelli turned up after the regular 90 minutes as the Brazilian star scored two goals in the 94th and 95th minutes to seal a massive 5-0 win for the Gunners.

The massive win has pushed Arsenal to the 3rd spot on the league table with 43 points in 21 games, two points away from first-placed Liverpool who still have a game in hand.