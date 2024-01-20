Cesare Casadei Returns To Chelsea As Arsenal Refuse To Send Smith-Rowe On Loan

Cesare Casadei has officially returned to Chelsea after the Premier League club cut short his loan spell at Leicester City.

Reports claimed that Chelsea needed Cesare Casadei in the midfield after an impressive 6 months at Leicester City.

The 21-year-old Italian midfielder moved to the Chelsea under-21 team from Inter Milan on August 19, 2022. About 6 months later, he moved to a lower league club, Reading, on loan on January 30, 2023.

Cesare Casadei returned to the Chelsea Under-21 team in May 2023. But left again on loan to Leicester City, a second-tier club in England on August 15, 2023.

Casadei has officially returned to Chelsea’s under-21 team ahead of the second half of the season.

“Cesare Casadei will start training under Mauricio Pochettino already today as Chelsea decided to recall him”, Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote.

“Understand club believes Casadei has huge potential and can help the squad with immediate effect.”

Meanwhile, Arsenal have rejected West Ham United’s loan offer for the services of Emile Smith-Rowe though the English attacking midfielder has not been playing regularly.

Smith-Rowe, 23, who is a product of the Arsenal football system has managed to play 12 times in all competitions mostly from the bench.

Despite that, Arsenal reportedly have no intention to loan or sell him this January as he is reportedly still part of coach Mikel Arteta’s plans at the Emirates Stadium.

Smith-Rowe’s contract with Arsenal will expire on June 30, 2026.